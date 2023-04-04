OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was rushed to the hospital after an early morning house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.E. 9th and Lottie.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a duplex engulfed in flames.

They immediately started fighting the fire as they searched the home. Once inside, they found a man unconscious.

“Very quickly into the incident, they found an adult male in the back room. They were able to bring him out. We had a crew waiting in the front yard, ready to receive him, and they immediately started EMS care,” said Major Jeff Chappell, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was admitted in critical condition.

Officials say foul play is suspected in the fire, so arson investigators are now taking over the case.