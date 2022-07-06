OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a suspicious house fire.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a witness called 911 to report a house on fire near N.W. 16th and McKinley.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to put the flames out on the right side of the home.

However, officials say the fire re-ignited around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the flames stayed on the outside of the structure and never made it to the interior of the home.

Arson investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it has been deemed ‘suspicious.’