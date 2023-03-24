OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An art show and auction that will support hundreds of dogs and cats will be open to the public.

A benefit auction for Free to Live will be held on Friday, March 24 at the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center in Oklahoma City.

From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., guests can bid on artwork to support the state’s largest no-kill shelter.

Participants can bid in person or online.

Organizers say the artwork was submitted from local artists, as well as several Free to Live dogs and cats.

“We are so fortunate to be able to help some of Oklahoma’s most vulnerable animals,” Free to Live Executive Director Reagan Hamlin said. “We are committed to protecting the life of every animal in our care until they are adopted – or for the rest of their life, if necessary. The art auction is our best chance to give these animals an enjoyable life.”

Free to Live is supported entirely by donations.

While the sanctuary facilitates adoptions of hundreds of pets each year, there are more than 100 cats and dogs that have become permanent residents due to special needs, age, or health concerns.