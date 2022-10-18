OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beer aficionados will be able to enjoy a fun event that celebrates the creative sprit of Automobile Alley.

The Art of Beer is being held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Campbell Art Park at Oklahoma Contemporary, located at 1146 N. Broadway Ave.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oklahoma Contemporary for a second year to bring the community to Automobile Alley for this fall event this October during National Arts and Humanities Month,” said Joe Hudson, Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership’s Automobile Alley District Manager. “Our goal is to introduce the community to Automobile Alley’s four breweries and celebrate OKC’s thriving art scene.”

The event features breweries that have locations in Automobile Alley.

Guests can take part in a paint-by color community mural, design your drink label, games, live music and win exciting prizes.

Adults can also purchase beer from Prairie Artisan Ales, Skydance Brewing, Twisted Spike Brewing, and Vanessa House Beer.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit Automobile Alley’s website.