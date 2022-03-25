OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local art show is working to help save the lives of abandoned animals across Oklahoma City.

Free To Live Animal Sanctuary is hosting a silent auction with local Oklahoma artists and their art to benefit 300 cats and dogs in the organization.

The silent auction will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 25 at the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center, located at 3024 Paseo in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say there are nearly 50 pieces of art for sale, including paintings, glass work, and jewelry. Some of the animals even tapped into their creative side and made artwork that is for sale.

All bidding is done on your phone or online.

There is no cost to attend the event, or you can bid on items remotely.