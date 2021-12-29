Arts Council OKC setting up for Opening Night in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Most folks are ready to say goodbye to 2021 and Arts Council OKC is getting ready to do so in style.

For the first time in two years, they will be holding Opening Night in person, and preparations are already underway.

This year, Oklahomans will head to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for a different kind of ball.

“It’s got about 2,500 lights on it and around 11:30 into midnight, we’ll just watch it slowly ascend,” said Alyssa Flesher, Projects Director at Arts Council OKC.

Opening Night is a longstanding tradition in Oklahoma City but for the first time, revelers will watch the ball ascend and greet the new year at the ballpark.

“We did try to host the event here last year,” Flesher said. “It turned into a five-hour livestream.”

Organizers say it’s time to witness the magic in person once again, after spending too much time watching life through screens.

As usual, it’s set to be a celebration with local flare from the start.

Before they enter, attendees will be greeted by murals from metro area artists.

“It’s our Fresh Paint OKC NYE Project in connection with the Oklahoma City Thunder and this year, we had four girls participate. They painted in six sections down at the OKC Farmers Market,” said Flesher.

Inside the ballpark, organizers say you’ll find all the fun and excitement of years past and more.

“We’ll have nine live performers, they’ll be in venues all throughout the ballpark itself,” Flesher said. “We’ll have free snow tubing, children’s art activities and a live interactive mural that partygoers can contribute to.”

The goal is raising spirits and the ball as we head into 2022.

“We’re very excited to be a little bit back to normal down at the ballpark,” said Flesher.

You can purchase wristbands ahead of the event for $8 at local 7-Eleven stores or on the art council’s website.

Wristbands will also be sold for $10 the night of the event at the ballpark’s three entrances.