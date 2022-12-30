OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arts Council Oklahoma City says surveillance photos show a vehicle drive away with one of the murals for the city’s “Opening Night” New Year’s Eve celebration sitting on its roof.

When members of the art council arrived outside city hall Tuesday, they discovered four murals pushed over and scattered on the ground.

Photo courtesy: Arts Council Oklahoma City

A fifth mural was stolen. Family members of the artist said the piece was valued around $8,000.

Now, the arts council says police have sent them two photos from surveillance video showing a silver car drive off with that artwork.

Photos courtesy: Arts Council Oklahoma City

“We’re heartbroken for the young artists who worked tirelessly to bring these murals to life. We’re repairing the damage and have already been in contact with each of the mural artists,” said Arts Council OKC. “We don’t want this to overshadow the work of these incredibly talented artists.”

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 405-235-7300.

The council said it will consider a more secure location to display the contest artwork next year.