OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arts Council Oklahoma City says the mural stolen from the city’s “Opening Night” New Year’s Eve celebration has been returned, albeit a little worse for wear.

The mural was one of several on display outside city hall.

It was discovered missing and the other artworks scattered on the ground Dec. 27.

Surveillance footage showed a silver car drive off with the piece valued at $8,000.

Now, Arts Council OKC says the stolen mural has been returned.

“We’re incredibly thankful that the Oklahoma City Police Department was able to track down the person responsible for stealing the mural and return it to us!” said Arts Council OKC on Facebook. “Unfortunately, the art was partially damaged during the theft so it’s been moved to our warehouse for safekeeping while we work to repair it.”

Image courtesy Arts Council OKC

Officials say the Oklahoma City Police Department’s investigation is still ongoing.

As for the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project, the votes have been counted and the winner will be announced later this week.