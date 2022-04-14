OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma City organizations are holding an egg hunt Friday – but you won’t just find something sweet to eat, there will also be a treat for your wallet.

Starting at 11 a.m. on April 15, you can hop on over to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, the Oklahoma History Center, Science Museum Oklahoma, Oklahoma Contemporary, and Factory Obscura for your chance to win free tickets or discounts.

To participate, you can hunt on the grounds of your favorite organization listed above for eggs filled with candy and discounts or tickets!

Event officials say eggs are limited at each location, so they ask you please take only one egg per visitor.

Once you find your egg, you can take a picture and tag on social media with #OKCegghunt.

Happy Hunting!!

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →