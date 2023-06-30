OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Fourth of July is just a few days away, but for dogs and other family pets all the festivities can be nerve-wracking.

Independence day brings many things including family, friends and of course fireworks, but this time of the year can be difficult for dogs who struggle with loud noises.

” Dogs only hear fireworks the 4th of July and new year’s eve in most cases it’s a very large sound that they don’t understand,” said OKC Vet Campus Veterinarian Dr. Shara Carlton.

The sudden loud noises can be very triggering for dogs causing many of them to run and hide.

” The most common thing that we hear is my dog went and hid in the bathtub, that’s a very common situation,” said Carlton.

While most pet owners want to comfort their pet, Carlton said that could do more harm than good.

” If they are burrowing under the bed or making themselves really small it can increase their fear if you’re reaching in and trying to grab them,” stated Carlton.

Carlton recommends keeping your dog indoors during the holiday festivies.

” If you can find a place that the dog is typically relaxed especially if their kennel trained, and they are happy in their kennel then that’s a good place for them,” she explained.

Having your dogs indoors with strategies in place is the best way to create a calming environment.

” There are some over the counter options, there are some calming treats,” Carlton said. “There are a couple of YouTube channels that are dog music specific.”

One dog owner is already preparing for what’s to come.

” One thing that we try to do is play some firework YouTube videos really loud and get him kind of use to the noise and just stock up on some CBD dog treats, get him kind of calm, make sure I’m home,” said Liav Cloughley, a dog owner.

Most importantly, be empathetic as the pet might not find it as entertaining as we do.

Because many pets get spooked and run away during Fourth of July celebrations, it’s also a good time to make sure your dog has proper identification.