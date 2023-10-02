GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR/Storyful) – It was like a scene out of a Western movie near Guymon on Sunday, as Texas County Deputies closed a portion of U.S. Highway 64.

Officials say two deputies blocked each side of the highway, allowing ranchers to safely lead dozens of cattle to the other side.

Video at the top of this story was posted on Facebook by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

“From time to time, we perform traffic control to assist ranchers moving cattle,” the department wrote.

A man who commented on the post said the cattle belonged to him. Preston Mease wrote, “Thank y’all for yer help today,” stating the crossing happened west of Guymon.