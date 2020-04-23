As state opens, health department encourages masks in personal care businesses

Follow the Storms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As some personal care businesses prepare to reopen across the state in 24 hours, health officials urge customers to take their own precautions.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that personal care businesses could reopen to the public in areas not covered by a city’s emergency proclamation on April 24.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt reminded residents that Oklahoma City’s shelter-in-place ordinance still remains in effect, meaning personal care businesses within city limits will still be closed through April 30.

Instead, the initial part of the order affects businesses that are located in areas not covered by shelter-in-place ordinances.

In those instances, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department says that all employees and all customers should wear masks inside the business at all times.

If there is confusion, businesses can contact their local city hall to determine whether the April 24th opening date applies to them.

