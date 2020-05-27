As Stroke Awareness Month comes to an end, review these signs and symptoms of a stroke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Stroke Awareness Month comes to an end, officials with SSM Health say Oklahomans should brush up on risk factors, symptoms and steps to take in the event they or a loved one may fall victim to a stroke.

Every 40 seconds, an American suffers a stroke, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death and a top cause of disability in the United States, but up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable.

“The phrase ‘time is brain’ is commonly used by stroke specialists to emphasize that every second truly counts when you have a stroke to help ensure you get immediate treatment and increase chances for recovery,” said Dr. Hakeem Shakir, an endovascular neurosurgeon and stroke expert with SSM Health St. Anthony. “If you think you or someone you’re with may be experiencing a stroke, it’s vital to call 911 and seek care right away – it could save your life.”

Shakir says it’s important to remember strokes can happen to anyone at any time, but there are commonly associated risk factors to watch out for and, when possible, to avoid.

These include but are not limited to common lifestyle risk factors:

Being overweight

Physical inactivity

Tobacco use

Heavy alcohol consumption

Street drug use

There are also these medial risk factors:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Cardiovascular disease

Individuals who have had strokes or who have a family history of stroke and/or cardiovascular disease may also be at increased risk.

Medical professionals use the acronym “BE FAST” as a way to remember the key signs of a stroke, which may help Oklahomans determine if there’s a chance they may be experiencing a stroke.

If one or more of these symptoms is in place, it is strongly recommended to dial 911.

BALANCE – Assess for a sudden loss of coordination.

EYES – Check for any change in vision, including loss or double vision.

FACE – A key sign could be if one or both sides of a person’s face droops when he or she smiles.

ARMS – When asked to raise both arms, check if one drifts downward.

SPEECH – See if there are any changes to how they speak and if they are able to repeat their name.

TIME – Seconds matter – get the person professional medical care immediately.

If you are experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency of any kind, visit the emergency room nearest you or dial 911 immediately.