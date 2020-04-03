As testing increases, Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases near 1,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state leaders push for more people to get tested for the novel coronavirus, Oklahoma health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

On Friday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 988 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the data, that's a 12 percent increase from Thursday's numbers.

The patients are in the following counties:

Adair – 14

Atoka -1

Beckham -1

Bryan -3

Caddo -2

Canadian – 29

Carter- 1

Cherokee -7

Choctaw -1

Cleveland – 130

Comanche – 33

Cotton -4

Craig- 2

Creek – 39

Custer – 5

Delaware- 11

Garfield -5

Garvin – 8

Grady- 5

Grant- 1

Greer -5

Jackson -4

Kay – 25

Kingfisher -3

Kiowa -1

Latimer -2

Le Flore -1

Lincoln – 7

Logan-5

Love -2

Major -1

Mayes- 5

McClain -10

Muskogee -16

Noble -5

Nowata- 7

Oklahoma – 237

Okmulgee- 7

Osage – 21

Ottawa- 8

Pawnee – 16

Payne -18

Pittsburg- 2

Pontotoc – 7

Pottawatomie – 11

Rogers -10

Seminole -1

Sequoyah – 4

Stephens – 8

Texas -1

Tulsa – 175

Wagoner – 30

Washington – 28

Washita -1

Woodward -1.

Officials also announced four additional deaths from the virus.

Three of the deaths were females from Tulsa County who were older than 65.

The other patient, who was older than 65, was from Cleveland County.

So far, officials say 38 Oklahoma patients have died and 289 others have been hospitalized because of the virus.

In all, 606 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.