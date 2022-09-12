OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Okfuskee County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 2-year-old.

An Ashanti Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Ares Muse by the Creek Nation.

Muse was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 in Okfuskee County.

Investigators say Muse crawled into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. When his father woke up at 6:30 a.m., he noticed that the boy was no longer in bed and could not find him in the house.

They say they believe he was able to unlock three separate locking mechanisms prior to opening an exterior door.

He was last seen wearing black footie pajamas with orange and green dinosaurs.

Muse stands at 3-feet tall, and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911.

ERT personnel are being asked to assist with a grid search of an extremely rural area in Okfuskee County.

Currently, agencies assisting in the search include the Choctaw Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Creek Nation, DOC blood hounds, Tribal K9s, Okfuskee County Emergency Management, Seminole County Emergency Management, Okmulgee County Emergency Management, District 22 DA office, FBI, and OHP troopers.

At this point, officials do not believe this is an abduction.