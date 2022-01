OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk) – There are now plans on the book to convert the former JC Penney store at Crossroads Mall to a Restaurant & Family Mart, a two-story Asian market.

OKCTalk.com says the top level will be retail sales and a food court while the bottom level will be wholesale and storage.







Courtesy OKCTalk.com

This renovation is stage one of the former mall’s transformation into “Crossroads Asian Plaza.”

The property continues to house Santa Fe South charter schools.