“Assume that somebody in that room has got COVID-19 actively,” Oklahoma leaders respond to White House call to reduce restaurant capacity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New warnings were released Sunday from White House Coronavirus Task Force in an effort to reduce COVID-19 spread, but state leaders said they don’t have plans to adopt the measures.

The most recent recommendations include a call to wear masks, reduce restaurant capacity by 50-percent and limiting hours, increase testing, and require masks be worn by K-12 students while they’re in class together.

“They’re not telling us to shut down restaurants. They’re just saying limit indoor dining capacity which, I think, is not that hard to do,” said top Oklahoma COVID-19 expert Dr. Dale Bratzler.

Dr. Bratzler said he still orders carryout to avoid spending time inside eating establishments.

“Places where you have to come in, you have to take off your mask to drink coffee or eat your meal, that’s where transmission occurs,” he said.

Baylee Lakey, a spokesperson for Governor Kevin Stitt, said a blanket reduction in capacity doesn’t mean the same everywhere. She said some restaurants may not need to reduce capacity in half to effectively space everyone.

Lakey said the governor will continue to encourage Oklahomans and businesses to practice hand washing, wearing masks, and keeping a distance.

“You’ve got to go into any restaurant or any room in this city right now and assume that somebody in that room has got COVID-19 actively,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Mayor Holt said the city will consider measures regardless of what the governor decides, but he stressed the bigger issue is that people continue to take risks.

“Going to 50-percent capacity doesn’t stop people meeting each other. It doesn’t change that,” Holt said. “We’ve got to get people to stop doing that.”

He went on to describe the message he is getting from the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

“It’s so widespread that picking one particular type of place is kind of silly, you know? It’s like telling you that the ocean is full of sharks so just don’t swim there,” Holt said. “It doesn’t matter. It’s everywhere right now and we’ve got to wear masks and we’ve got to stay a distance from people and we’ve got to restrict our activities to people inside our household.”