MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – McClain County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning to the community after a string of burglaries early Sunday morning in Washington, Blanchard and Purcell that may be linked to the same crew of burglars.

“We’re assisting the Washington Police Department with investigations of a commercial business to convenience stores within their jurisdiction,” said Detective Brian Murrell of McClain County Sheriff’s Department. “If they see something out of the ordinary or suspicious, they need to give us a call so we can respond appropriately.”

Surveillance video and photos provided by store employees show at least three masked burglars as well as a getaway driver riding in a grey or blue sedan early Sunday morning.

Store employees said the team first hit Syd’s Easy Shop on 109 N Main Street in Washington just before 3:30 a.m. and attempted to make off with the store’s ATM but it was bolted to the floor.

Syd’s Easy Shop was the first convenience store hit by the crew Sunday morning, just before 3:30a.m.

Suspect car connected to string of McClain County burglaries

Three masked burglars connected to string of McClain County burglaries

Investigators told KFOR that the information they can share is limited while they work through evidence of the crimes, but adding they believe “the suspects are the same suspects based off surveillance video at this time.”

“We’re still trying to decipher some of the pictures that we have, [trying] to find some better footage,” said Detective Murrell.

Authorities said the thieves then moved on to DJ’s Store, more than 10 miles away in Blanchard, breaking in a little more than an hour later.

This time, they were more successful – nearly destroying the ATM, along with significant damage to the cash registers, and making off with vape products.

DJ’s Store Clerk showing KFOR more of the damage to the store on her phone

ATM at DJ’s Store in Blanchard nearly destroyed after robbers attempted to steal it early Sunday morning Ashley Moss/KFOR

Store employees told KFOR they won’t know the extent of the financial loss for some time.

“We’re going to have to deal with the loss,” said store clerk Betty Mize, who’s been working at the shop for thirteen years and said the store’s cash registers may need now need to be replaced, in addition to the ATM and damage to the building.

“They destroyed the store,” Mize added. “You know, so many people love the store and they destroyed it. I just hope they catch them. I hope they have to pay for what they’ve done.”

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Dibble Police Department and Washington Police Department with their investigations.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the detectives at 405-764-2217.