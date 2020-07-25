At least 1 person injured in crash that closes down part of I-240 West

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At least one person was injured in an accident that resulted in part of Interstate 240 West being closed.

The accident occurred at 5:12 p.m. Saturday.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official said that at least one person was injured in the crash.

I-240 at Eastern has been closed due to the collision. Traffic is being diverted onto Eastern, according to an OHP news release.

