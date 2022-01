Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are investigating a shooting in which at least one person was shot.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Comanche Street.

A Norman Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that the shooting occurred and that a person was shot. However, details were not provided on whether more than one person was shot.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.