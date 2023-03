PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – At least two people have been confirmed dead after a vehicle collision on I-35 near Purcell.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened going southbound on I-35 and is affecting traffic.

OHP says traffic on I-35 at mile marker 99 is being diverted off at I-35 southbound at mile marker 101.

No other information is available at this time.