OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At least two people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near SE 44th and Hospitality Drive in Oklahoma City. Two people have been injured, one has been shot in the leg. Both victims went to a nearby hospital.

Officials say there is possibly a third victim that was taken to another local hospital but it is unclear if they were involved with the shooting.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a red Chrysler 300 that reportedly had three Hispanic males inside.

No other information has been released at this time.