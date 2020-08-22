2 people taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle

A crash in Oklahoma City that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Oklahoma City resulted in at least two people being taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the area of West Hefner and North Council.

Two people were on the motorcycle, which made a left turn onto Council, pulling in front of the SUV.

The driver and passenger riding the motorcycle were taken by ambulance to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Their condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the SUV refused medical assistance.

