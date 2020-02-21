At least two critically injured in southwest Oklahoma City crash

Serious injuries were reported in a S.W. OKC crash.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews are investigating a serious crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the scene near S.W. 15th and Morgan before 8 a.m. Friday.

Officials tell KFOR two cars were involved in a t-bone crash.

One person was ejected in the incident and there are children involved.

Authorities say at least two people are critically injured. It is not yet known who is injured.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find a different route.

Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

