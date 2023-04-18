OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Federal investigators have been called in to help with the case surrounding a fire at a local church.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the God of No Limits Church, located near I-240 and Walker Ave.

“When our first crews got here, we had heavy fire on the front side of the church, the entire front side of the church was involved in fire. It was quickly spreading through the center part of the church,” David Shearer, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said.

As the fire spread, the roof of the church collapsed.

Officials say the church is considered a total loss.

At this point, investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Authorities with the ATF National Response team have been called in to help with the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire officials say the ATF is always called in to help investigate church fires to rule out possible hate crimes.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say the structure is too unstable for firefighters to go inside. However, the ATF has more sophisticated tools to investigate the building from the outside.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the church rebuild.