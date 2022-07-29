Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NOTE: ATF initially stated that the theft suspect was also suspected of arson. The agency now says that while a fire did occur, it has not been determined to be arson.

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – A $10,000 reward is being offered after a large firearm theft at an Oklahoma business early Friday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual who stole firearms from McAlester Tactical Supply, 601 N. Main St., in McAlester, Okla.

The unidentified suspect, who appears to be a male individual, broke in by destroying multiple layers of the business’ outside structure.

Surveillance video showed the masked suspect grab firearms from a glass display case and carry them out in a bag.

ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a gun theft and arson suspect. Image from ATF.

Investigators do not know if the suspect drove to the location, received a ride or was on foot.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this individual,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

A fire that caused minor damage ignited at some point during the theft, according to officials.

Please contact ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS if you have information about this theft. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.