EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While America’s top athletes compete at the winter games in Beijing, young Olympic hopefuls are getting there start here in the Oklahoma City metro.

“You get on the ice and you skate very fast and the wind blows into your face and you just are so elegant,” said Maria Sidarova.

At the Arctic Edge in Edmond, Sidarova and other young skaters have been chasing dreams as long as they can remember; some since they were 3-years-old.

Neither the ice nor the long hours can cool their fiery determination.

“We get up early because a lot of the athletes are going to school and so they’re training before and after school,” said coach Jackie Brenner. “They’re doing ballet class. They’re doing off ice conditioning for their supplemental training. They are on the ice up to four sessions a day and training to fulfill their dreams.”

“I want to go to the Olympic Games and I want to go to the National Development Camp,” Sidarova said.

Maria Sidarova

For now, these athletes travel the country, competing in various levels, feeling the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

“Continuing to challenge yourself to live through and deal with adversity is, I think, an important part of life,” said Brenner.

For now, they’re admiring the athletes at the winter games.

“It really inspires me,” said Sidarova.

“I think they, as you stated, become stronger individuals having grown up on the ice because they learn so much here and I’m just super grateful to be a part of it, you know?” Brenner said.

There are scholarships and other opportunities for kids to get involved with skating.

At the Arctic Edge, young hockey stars are training as well.