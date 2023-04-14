STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An athletic trainer who made headlines for saving the life of an NFL player is returning to speak at his alma mater.

As millions watched the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Buffalo Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington rushed onto the field with the rest of the medical staff and immediately began performing CPR.

As a result, Hamlin survived and ultimately recovered from the incident.

Kellington eventually earned an MVP vote at the annual NFL honors for his actions.

Kellington graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2000 and has been announced as the keynote speaker for OSU’s undergraduate ceremonies on May 13.

“At Oklahoma State, the Cowboy Code and a spirit of service are foundational to our culture,” said OSU President Kayse Shrum. “When the world was watching, Denny Kellington and the Buffalo Bills medical team responded immediately with lifesaving action. He is the epitome of what it means to be an OSU Cowboy, and we are honored to have him come back to his alma mater to share his inspirational story with our graduates.”

Kellington is a Midwest City native and has previously worked as an athletic trainer for the Denver Broncos and the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to address the 2023 graduates at Oklahoma State University,” Kellington said. “To have the chance to return to my alma mater, where I sat many years ago, and to share my personal and professional journey, is absolutely amazing. Oklahoma State University was a vital part of my journey, and I am extremely thankful to have the chance to share how my experiences here impacted my life while encouraging graduates to be active members in their communities and chosen professions.”