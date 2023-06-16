OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police is searching for the person who stole an ATM, then used heavy equipment to break it apart.

The suspect got away with thousands of dollars from an Oklahoma Credit Union bank in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Orange cones now mark the spot where an ATM once stood. Officials say the person who stole it used a forklift to pull off the heist.

Evidence of the broken machine is still visible on Friday. McIntyre Law Chopper 4 captured video of the broken ATM and the excavator that was apparently used to smashed it into pieces.

“No arrests made thus far,” said Dillon Quirk, Assistant PIO OKCPD.

Oklahoma City Police said around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to an alarm at an Oklahoma Credit Union off of NW Expressway. When the officers got there, the ATM was nowhere in sight.

“They viewed some surveillance footage. It shows an unknown person arriving, utilizing a forklift that was there on some construction grounds just a little bit away from the credit union. The forklift was used to take the ATM and loaded it in a U-Haul truck,” said Quirk.

The ATM was found about six miles away near North Wilshire Blvd. and North Sara Road.

The thousands of dollars that was stored inside were gone.

“It’s quite a substantial amount of money that was taken from the ATM,” said Quirk.

KFOR reached out to the Oklahoma Credit Union. President & CEO, Luann Schmiedel said, “We are actively working through the process with local and federal authorities. It appears to have been carried out by an organized group. We have no additional details at this time.”

Schmiedel also said, “The branch is open and doing business as usual.”

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you know who it may be or have any information, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, or call (405)235-7300.

Your anonymous tips could earn you up to $1,000 leading to an arrest.