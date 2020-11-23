Atoka County woman arrested in OSBI investigation of July murder

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in the July 2020 murder of a 41-year-old’s shooting death in Atoka.

Curtis James Pines was shot on July 17 at his residence on South Potubby Creek Road in Atoka.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call and when deputies arrived they found Pines dead on the front porch.



On Sunday, November 22, deputies from Atoka County arrested 49-year-old Holly Kellogg at her home in the 7600 block of Coffman Lane in Atoka County.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on November 20, 2020 for one charge of Murder in the First Degree with Deliberate Intent and one count of Feloniously Carrying a Firearm. Both counts are related to the death of Pines.

Kellogg’s bond is set at $1 million.