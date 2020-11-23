Atoka County woman arrested in OSBI investigation of July murder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in the July 2020 murder of a 41-year-old’s shooting death in Atoka.

Curtis James Pines was shot on July 17 at his residence on South Potubby Creek Road in Atoka.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call and when deputies arrived they found Pines dead on the front porch.

On Sunday, November 22, deputies from Atoka County arrested 49-year-old Holly Kellogg at her home in the 7600 block of Coffman Lane in Atoka County.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on November 20, 2020 for one charge of Murder in the First Degree with Deliberate Intent and one count of Feloniously Carrying a Firearm. Both counts are related to the death of Pines.

Kellogg’s bond is set at $1 million.

KFOR News Latest Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter