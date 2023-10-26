(NEXSTAR) – Considering signing up for a new phone plan? You may want to check this map first.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has created an interactive map that compares coverage from cell providers. We took a closer look at some of the largest companies – AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular – to see which has the best coverage around Oklahoma.

All four companies did decently well when we compared 4G LTE coverage in Oklahoma’s biggest cities. But the maps (below) show Verizon and U.S. Cellular with large gaps in coverage.

Verizon’s gaps in data coverage are in the southeastern and northwestern parts of the state, including Woodward and Enid. When it comes to U.S. Cellular, the entire panhandle, plus many of the southwest and eastern parts of the state are left uncovered.

AT&T and T-Mobile, on the other hand, have much smaller gaps in coverage, as shown on the maps.

Verizon’s 4G LTE coverage (Map: FCC)

T-Mobile’s 4G LTE coverage (Map: FCC)

AT&T’s 4G LTE coverage (Map: FCC)

US Cellular’s 4G LTE coverage (Map: FCC)

When it comes to the fastest 5G coverage the FCC tracks (5G-NR, 35/3 Mbps), the coverage across all the networks is much spottier.

Verizon offers 5G speeds in the Oklahoma City metro, some of the Tulsa metro, plus Lawton, Elk City, Altus, and Ponca City. However, Verizon customers outside those cities aren’t likely to see 5G data speeds very often.

T-Mobile’s coverage is much more evenly spread out around the state. While there are some gaps, most major cities and towns are covered.

AT&T’s 5G map also looks pretty solid, with just a few areas of the panhandle and the southern edges of the state left out.

U.S. Cellular’s high-speed 5G coverage was most sparse, and doesn’t even include the Oklahoma City metro.

Verizon’s 5G coverage (Map: FCC)

T-Mobile’s 5G coverage (Map: FCC)

AT&T’s 5G coverage (Map: FCC)

US Cellular’s 5G coverage (Map: FCC)

To compare coverage options in your area, type in your address on the FCC’s interactive map. Then, tap or click the “Mobile Broadband” option in the right rail. A chart will pop up with the cell provider options in your area, with checkmarks next to each if they have 4G or 5G speeds in that area.

You can also zoom in on the map and compare providers’ 5G coverage head-to-head by clicking here to open the map, then toggling the companies’ names on and off in the right rail.

You can compare 4G LTE coverage by clicking here, then zooming in and out on the map.

Looking at the country as a whole, Verizon and AT&T have the most coverage, with 55.05% and 55.11% of the country covered, respectively. Meanwhile, T-Mobile covers 35.3% of the country, according to the FCC.

When it comes to 5G coverage nationwide, the tables are turned. T-Mobile’s fast 5G reaches about 12.5% of the country, AT&T’s is at 10.9%, and Verizon’s is at 8.1%.

The FCC map was updated using data collected up to Dec. 31, 2022.

“The coverage areas reflect where consumers should be able to connect to the mobile network when outdoors or in a moving vehicle; they do not show indoor coverage,” an agency spokesperson told Nexstar.

See more about how the map was made and how to use it on the FCC’s website here.