OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is dead, and a young girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after what police said was an attempted murder-suicide.

It happened near S.W. 59th St. and Pennsylvania Ave. where police said they found the two shot inside a home in the 2100 block of S.W. 60th St.

“It is unclear why he chose to shoot this little girl and then shoot himself,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Monday afternoon, Knight said police received a call from a grocery store in the area.

A young child ran over there to call 911 after seeing a man shoot the young girl and then himself at the home.

“When they got to the scene, the suspect was already dead,” Knight said. “He had turned the gun on himself, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The girl’s age, exact injuries or where she was shot is still unknown.

Police believe the man is related to the girl. However, the incident is still in the preliminary stages of an investigation.

“Sadly, she is very, very critically injured,” Knight said.

No one else inside the home was hurt. We’ll provide any updates as the story develops.