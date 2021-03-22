Attorney general appoints former U.S. attorney to investigate Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following accusations of misconduct involving the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he is getting involved.

On Monday, Hunter announced the appointment of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma Brian Kuester as a special counsel to investigate allegations reported surrounding the board.

“The role of the Attorney General’s Office at the Pardon and Parole Board is to represent the state in clemency hearings,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Because of this role, and several of the specific allegations surrounding the board we have received, I determined it would be best to appoint an outside counsel to look at the claims. I have worked closely with Brian on several important issues and have the utmost confidence in him. I have no doubt that he will look at the accusations and dispatch a fair, reasonable legal conclusion. Brian will also work with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Director Ricky Adams and his team on the investigation. I appreciate both Brian and Director Adams for their work and look forward to these issues being resolved.”

“I appreciate Attorney General Hunter’s confidence in me to look into these allegations on behalf of the state,” Kuester said. “Although I have transitioned to the private sector, my passion for truth and justice remains, and I remain committed to serving my state when the need calls. With help from the attorney general’s team and the OSBI, we will work together to bring answers to these questions, so Oklahomans can have confidence in the Pardon and Parole Board moving forward.”

Earlier this month, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Prater says the board failed to adhere to legal mandates and argued that two members, Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle have financial interests involved in the commutation hearings.

He says that the board is violating the law by not providing proper notice to prosecutors when inmates request commutation.

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare “any recommendation for parole or commutation in which members Doyle and/or Luck have participated to be invalid and in violation of the Oklahoma Constitution, statutes, and rules of ethics.”

It also requests that Gov. Stitt be prohibited from giving consideration to “any request for parole or commutation recommended by Defendant Board in which members Kelly Doyle and/or Adam Luck have voted.”