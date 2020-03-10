Attorney General Hunter files brief opposing California’s restrictive livestock regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has joined a brief in support of the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation in their lawsuit against the state of California’s Proposition 12 rule which would prohibit the sale of products not raised under the state’s animal-confinement regulations.

The brief, signed by 15 state attorneys general, says the rule violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution by barring the sale of any veal, pork or eggs produced from animals not raised in accordance with California’s animal-confinement regulations, regardless of where those animals were raised.

The Commerce Clause prohibits state laws that unduly restrict interstate commerce in order to preserve a national market for goods and services.

Attorney General Hunter said Proposition 12 is unconstitutional and of no benefit to anyone in the United States.

“The Constitution does not allow California to mandate nationwide policy on how to raise livestock,” Attorney General Hunter said. “For farmers and ranchers to comply would be a major financial burden for Oklahoma producers that would translate into significantly higher prices at the grocery store. Growing up on a wheat and cattle farm in Garfield County, I understand the extremely difficult conditions our farmers and ranchers already face. Adding more red tape, like California’s Proposition 12, would make this way of life next to impossible. That is why I am pleased to stand with my attorneys general colleagues and Oklahoma agriculture producers against this law.” Attorney General Mike Hunter

According to the National Agriculture Statistics Service, Oklahoma has over 77,000 active farms. Many of these operations export their products around the country and world, meaning they would be directly affected by California’s Proposition 12.

In addition to Oklahoma, the following states signed this week’s brief: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the brief, here.