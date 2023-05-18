OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A warning from Attorney General Gentner Drummond after a spike in drug overdoses, using a medication made for animals. The drug is named xylazine and is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for veterinary use. In humans, the FDA says it can cause all sorts of issues, including death.

The Attorney General is joining other attorneys across the country urging congress to pass the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act to combat its growing use.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says xylazine-related overdoses rose in the United States between 2020 and 2021. In the last year, 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills taken from the DEA contained xylazine.

“That is why it has become more popular among opioid addicts because it has the ability to strengthen the effects of fentanyl as well as ease a lot of the discomfort and pain they’re having from the withdrawals,” said Mark Woodward, OKLA Bureau of Narcotics.

Attorney General Drummond and other attorneys want congress to allow the DEA to track the manufacturing and sales of xylazine, with the goal of preventing more deaths.

In a statement, Drummond says, “it’s important that congress moves swiftly to address the dangers of xylazine which has made the nation’s deadly fentanyl crisis even deadlier…we cannot afford inaction.”

In Oklahoma, cases of xylazine are rising. “In 2021 we had 299 fentanyl overdoses. Of those, 9 of them had xylazine in it. In 2022, we had 378 fentanyl overdose deaths and 22 of those had xylazine,” said Woodward.

He says because of the way the drug reacts with the human body, there is a high risk of ulcers and abscesses, which often leads to infection, oftentimes with extreme consequences.

“You’re talking about 18, 22, 25-year-old kids that are getting fingers and arms amputated because of these abscesses and ulcers that go untreated as a result of the xylazine,” said Woodward.

Xylazine is not an opioid, so things like naloxone which treats fentanyl, won’t work on xylazine overdoses. It’s another reason Woodward says keeping drugs like this off the street is so important.



