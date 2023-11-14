OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) recently seized more than 72,000 lbs. of illegal marijuana.

According to the A.G.’s Office, more than 36 tons of marijuana was confiscated during searches conducted in Wagoner County and Lincoln County.

“Our state has been overrun with criminals who are trafficking drugs in our local communities and throughout the country,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said. “I will not tolerate this serious threat to public safety. I am proud of the work of the Organized Crime Task Force and our law enforcement partners for their efforts to eliminate this blight on our communities.”

On November 9, officials say the task force searched a Wagoner Co. business where more than 72,000 lbs. of marijuana was recovered. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Wagoner Co. Sheriff’s Office, Wagoner Co. Commissioner and the Wagoner Co. Emergency Management Office all assisted in the search.

Illegal marijuana operation. Image courtesy Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

Illegal marijuana operation. Image courtesy Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

Illegal marijuana operation. Image courtesy Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

Illegal marijuana operation. Image courtesy Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

“The collaboration with our law enforcement partners across Oklahoma is vital to the public safety of our communities,” said Robert Melton, assistant special agent in charge for HSI Dallas’ Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle Division. “Operations like these led by the OCTF help curtail the spread of other nefarious activities such as human trafficking and money laundering that often lead to even more dangerous transnational crime.”

Later that day, the A.G.’s Office says the task force helped the OMMA in inspecting a Lincoln Co. medical marijuana grow. Agents discovered untagged and untraceable marijuana in a vehicle on the property. Another search was conducted that recovered 250 lbs. of illegal marijuana. The Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search.

“We’re grateful to partner with Attorney General Drummond in this fight against illicit operators who continually attempt to find respite behind the backdrop of the legitimate medical marijuana industry,” said OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry. “This collaboration sends a strong message that criminal activity isn’t welcome in our medical cannabis program.”