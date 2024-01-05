An attorney sat down with KFOR after a Moore man argued he was standing his ground when he pointed a gun at his neighbor's head on December 3rd.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An attorney sat down with KFOR after a Moore man argued he was standing his ground when he pointed a gun at his neighbor’s head during an argument December 3.

Kenneth Crawford was arrested after turning himself in Thursday and was charged with feloniously pointing a gun.

This came after an incident where his neighbor, Andy Cook, and his wife, Erin, approached him about a fender bender.

Erin said that they found a dent on the back of their vehicle that matched one on the Crawford’s truck bumper. She said her husband was not aggressive and just wanted to exchange information.

She said when Andy bent down to show the dent in the truck, Kenneth pointed a pistol at his head. Andy then disarmed Kenneth before Kenneth said he would get another gun and “finish the job,” according to the affidavit.

“I just froze, it was terrifying,” Erin said.

“I was scared of him,” argued Kenneth Crawford when approached by KFOR. “I told him to leave.”

The argument occurred at the end of Crawford’s driveway near the street/sidewalk, according to Kenneth.

The Crawfords argued Thursday that a pistol was pointed at Andy’s head because Kenneth felt scared for his life and was “standing his ground.”

“In a Stand Your Ground hearing, the judge is going to look at all the facts and circumstances. I think one could reasonably argue that if someone is refusing to leave, that is sort of a sign of aggression and might lead to someone being intimidated as opposed to if they left immediately,” said Benjamin Munda an Attorney at Overman Legal Group.

Munda read over the story posted to KFOR about the Crawfords’ situation. Munda said that if Kenneth was in his home telling someone to leave, the case would be easier to argue for him.

“Was this gentleman reasonably in fear of his life or great bodily injury or a felony, or did he sort of jump the gun and point the gun before the danger rose to that level,” asked Munda.

The affidavit states that Crawford was upset/irate about being accused of hitting their vehicle with his truck when police arrived on the scene.

Several times Kenneth yelled at KFOR, “I was pointing a gun because I was protecting myself.”

“Clearly, the police and the prosecutor’s office believe that he wasn’t reasonably in fear of great bodily injury or death,” said Munda.

The affidavit detailed that Andy was allegedly asked one time to leave before the gun was pointed at his head.

Munda said that someone refusing to leave could be seen as a sign of aggression and could lead to someone being intimidated.

“If he decided to fight it, I think most of the arguments on his defensive side would be to show that he reasonably felt that he was in danger, death, or great bodily injury from this younger man who is stronger than him. It depends on what kind of language the other man might have been using,” said Munda.

Kenneth was arrested Thursday and by Friday he had posted the $50,000 bond and was released from jail, according to court records. It also states that Crawford has an arraignment hearing set for February 2.

Munda believes that overall, Crawford has a rough court battle ahead if he chooses to take it.

“The basics of it is pretty simple,” said Munda. “Generally speaking, it is complicated. Generally, the law is not going to approve of these of deadly force or the threats of deadly force unless somebody’s life or serious injury is at stake. Words, threats, and future danger are usually not going to cut it.”