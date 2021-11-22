Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate ask federal judge for stay of execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Attorneys for death row inmate Bigler Stouffer asked a federal judge for a stay of execution at a hearing on Monday.

On Monday morning, attorneys for death row inmate Bigler Stouffer asked a federal judge for a stay of execution due to an upcoming trial in February that will challenge whether Oklahoma’s execution protocol is constitutional.

The controversy surrounds the first drug in Oklahoma’s three-drug cocktail, Midazolam.

Back on October 28th, media witnesses who watched the execution of John Marion Grant described vomiting and convulsing after Midazolam was administered.

During testimony at the hearing on Monday, Stouffer’s attorneys called an anesthesiologist, who also witnessed Grant’s execution, to the stand.

He used the word regurgitating instead of vomiting and said it wasn’t a surprise, blaming it on a full stomach that Grant likely had from his last meal that morning.

Instead of using the word convulsing, he said Grant’s body “rocked” up and down, which he called normal, adding that Midazolam would not cause the inmate to be in pain.

Stouffer’s execution is scheduled for December 9th.

Stouffer was convicted of killing Putnam City school teacher Linda Reaves in 1985.

Linda Reaves

During his clemency hearing last week, Stouffer’s defense said the state had no physical evidence pointing to Stouffer without Ivens’ testimony.

The state argued Stouffer has changed his story multiple times.

The Pardon and Parole board voted 3-2 to recommend commuting his sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

That recommendation is still on Governor Stitt’s desk. He will make the final decision.

Judge Stephen Friot will announce his ruling regarding the request for a stay of execution from the bench Tuesday at 10 a.m.