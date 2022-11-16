OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmate, Richard Fairchild have filed an emergency application in the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals seeking to stay his execution scheduled for Thursday, saying mental illness and brain damage make him incompetent for lethal injection.

A jury found Fairchild guilty of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, back in 1993.

Authorities say Fairchild burned Broomhall on a furnace and threw him across the room into a table for wetting the bed.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor requested a set date for Fairchild’s execution in June 2022 after a federal judge found the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

In October, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 to deny Fairchild’s request for clemency.

Fairchild’s attorneys have now filed a petition with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to stay his execution, saying, “he lacks any rational understanding of why Oklahoma seeks to execute him.”

“Richard Fairchild’s connection to reality has been tenuous throughout the over 20 years our office has represented him,” said his attorney, Emma Rolls. “Based on conversations with him on November 14, it is clear the connection is now severed. He believes his brother is torturing him with a voice recording device from outside the prison and that his brother wants him to be executed in order to obtain millions of dollars that Mr. Fairchild believes he has in a bank.”

Fairchild’s representation says a competency hearing should be held before he is executed.

Fairchild is set to be executed on Nov. 17, his 63rd birthday.