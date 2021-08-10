Attorneys general ask FCC to move up deadline for anti-robocall technology

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma attorney general is urging the Federal Communications Commission to move up the deadline for telephone companies to implement caller ID technology.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says the move would help stop illegal robocalls and caller ID spoofing.

The current deadline for compliance for some companies isn’t until June 2023.

“Oklahomans are being victimized by these unlawful robocalls and spoofing,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “That is why the deadline for companies to comply needs to be sooner than later. Oklahomans, mainly our elderly, who are our most vulnerable are being preyed upon and in some instances having their identities stolen or having money stolen from them. That is why I joined the large, bipartisan group of my colleagues to encourage the FCC to move up the deadline.”

O’Connor joined 50 other attorneys general who signed the letter to the FCC.

Under the TRACED Act, phone companies are required to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks. This caller ID authentication technology helps ensure that telephone calls are originating from verified numbers, not spoofed sources.

Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021, and smaller phone companies were given an extension until June 2023.

However, officials say some of the smaller phone companies are also responsible for originating or facilitating high volumes of illegal robocalls that spam Americans and lead to financial or personal data loss.

The coalition of attorneys general are asking the FCC to require these companies to implement the STIR/SHAKEN technology as soon as possible and no later than June 30, 2022.