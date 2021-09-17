Attorneys general threaten litigation over federal vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorneys general from across the United States sent a letter to President Biden, saying they will pursue legal action if the proposed vaccine mandate is enforced.

On Friday, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined 23 other state attorneys general in sending the warning to the president.

They say litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on employees to either get a COVID-19 vaccine, submit to weekly testing, or be fired.

“Federal overreach has been a consistent problem, and President Biden has now taken it to the next level,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “Biden’s national vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power, and if he doesn’t change course, me and my attorneys general colleagues are prepared to sue to defend the rights of Oklahomans.”

Officials say they are concerned that federal overreach could drive people out of the workforce, particularly healthcare workers, who are most needed right now to fight the pandemic.

“The risks of COVID-19 spread also vary widely depending on the nature of the business in question, many of which can have their employees, for example, work remotely. The one-size-fits-almost-all approach you have decreed makes clear that you intend to use the OSHA statute as a pretext to impose an unprecedented, controversial public health measure on a nationwide basis that only incidentally concerns the workplace,” the letter states.

Oklahoma was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.