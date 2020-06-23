ATV crash leaves one dead in Garfield County, OHP says

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead after an ATV crash in Garfield County this week.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Hobart Road and Blaine Road, near Hillsdale.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people on one ATV were traveling southbound on Hobart Road, approaching a “T” intersection at Blaine Road.

The 43-year-old driver of the ATV was distracted by something the passenger said and looked over his shoulder. When he looked back at the roadway, he attempted to slow and turn left, but the ATV left the roadway and rolled.

The passenger, Shannon Kirkhart, 40, of Waukomis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The report states the driver’s condition at the time of the crash is still under investigation.

The cause of the incident was determined to be from inattention and the driver distracted by the passenger.