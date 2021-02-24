AUDIT: Equipment valued at $6.9 million missing from Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recent audit revealed $6.9 million worth of equipment is missing at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“The results of the audit aren’t the greatest. They’re not good,” Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said.

The audit, which was requested by recently-elected Sheriff Tommie Johnson, revealed $6.9 million worth of missing equipment at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“If we bought it 30 years, we bought it four years ago, that’s how much we show it on the books,” Andrea Dean, Finance Director for the OCSO, said.

For example, some of the missing items include handheld radios, bulletproof vests and K9 cages for deputy vehicles.

Of the 4,559 items on the inventory, 988 items totaling $2,150,089 could not be located, 1,091 items totaling $4,845,141 have not been properly disposed and three items totaling $3,758 were reported stolen.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson.

Factoring in depreciation, the missing items’ value totals $1.4 million.

“How do we fix the problem? We’ll be working with the county to purge older items, some of them decades-old like obsolete software from the early 1990s and get these off the inventory list,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Johnson said he also plans to conduct annual audits to make sure they’re staying on track.

As of right now, only one person is assigned to keeping inventory and that is also changing.

“We are going to have multiple eyes on it at division levels,” Johnson said.

An audit was also done in 2017 when Sheriff John Whetsel retired.

There were 320 items on this recent audit, totaling $39,000, which is the depreciated value, overlap in both audits.

“A lot of the issues were things were written down. Things can be lost when they’re written on paper,” Johnson said.

That’s why Johnson believes it’s time to change how the office keeps track of things.

“Just because something worked in the past, doesn’t mean we can continue utilizing that process,” said Johnson. “We have to modernize what we’re doing.”