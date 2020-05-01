Audit: No fraud found, but DHS needs to update antiquated systems

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma Attorney General has called for an investigative audit of one state agency, officials with another say they have received the results of their audit.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the audit indicated that all money was spent appropriately but that the systems used within the agency need to be updated.

“We appreciate the state auditor’s office for their work on this audit,” said OKDHS Director Justin Brown. “We are aware of the deficient processes and systems within our agency and we are working diligently to update those systems to make us more efficient and transparent while we continue to serve millions of Oklahomans who rely on us for assistance.”

The audit found that DHS uses multiple antiquated systems for all financial eligibility across all programs including Medicaid, TANF, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Officials with DHS say the issue is known and they have been working for months to transition to more contemporary systems.