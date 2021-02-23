Audit reveals $6.9 million-worth of missing equipment at Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An audit of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office revealed that $6.9 million worth of equipment is missing.

The audit, which is said to be more than 500 pages long, details more than 4,000 pieces of equipment.

Just under 1,000 items, worth a combined $2 million, could not be located.

The audit found that roughly 1,000 other items had not been properly disposed, costing over $4 million.

Three items worth $3,700 have been reported stolen.

Newly-elected Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said poor record-keeping appears to be the problem.

Johnson said he’s unveiling a plan Wednesday to modernize the system and keep better track of the equipment, which is funded by tax payers.

