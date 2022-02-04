TRYON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say three town employees in one Lincoln County community could face charges after they allegedly misappropriated funds.

The Town of Tryon has a population of about 500 and an annual budget of $750,000.

However, the Town Board of Trustees requested an audit from the Oklahoma State Auditor’s Office after discovering questionable financial activity.

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd found misappropriations totaling more than $95,000.

Byrd says the money primarily was given to three employees in the form of excess salary, excess holiday pay, vacation pay, and overtime pay.

“The majority of the unauthorized payroll amount went to former Police Chief Jered Prickett,” Byrd said. “Prickett charged more than $3,700 in questionable credit card expenditures. These expenses consisted of a combination of improper fuel purchases, along with other personal transactions such as food, medical care, and deer hunting supplies. Prickett also used town funds to purchase six firearms, totaling $3,330.40. The firearms were not located in the town’s inventory.”

Byrd also alleges that donations that were supposed to go to the Tryon Police Department were actually used by the police chief for his personal use.

“Donations made to the Tryon Police Department, totaling $3,960, were not deposited into the Town’s bank account,” said Cindy Byrd. “The checks were either cashed out by Prickett or deposited into his personal bank account. Prickett also misappropriated $4,866.50 from the Police Auxiliary bank account via cash and ATM withdrawals. Six of the ATM withdrawals occurred at local area casinos. The person in charge of law enforcement appears to have been breaking the law.”

Officials say Prickett is no longer employed by the Town of Tryon.

Authorities say all three could face criminal charges.

The full audit is now being given to Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb, who will then decide whether to pursue criminal charges.