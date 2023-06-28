OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A program designed to help private school families that, “faced hardship or challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wound up mostly in the hands of families that did not qualify.

Part of the nearly 250 pages of State Auditor Cindy Byrd’s report released yesterday highlighted a program called Stay in School.

It was intended to hand out a maximum of $6,500 per student for families that needed tuition assistance because of the pandemic and the economic downturn.

The report indicated that $5.3 million (55% of the total funds) were given to 1,073 families that, “were not facing economic hardship due to the COVID -19 pandemic and the associated economic shutdown.”

With the majority of money not going to the targeted families, “SAI noted that 657 students of families that appeared eligible were denied the SIS award as funds were no longer available.”

Stay in School was one of the programs administered by now-State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

On Tuesday, Walters and Governor Kevin Stitt reiterated that ClassWallet, the third-party vendor working with the state on these programs, is to blame for not following federal guidelines.

The State Auditor also noted that preferential treatment was given to “five exception schools.”

The schools were not named in the audit, but through an open records request with the State Auditor’s Office, KFOR learned the schools include:

Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School

Crossover Prep (Tulsa)

Mission Academy High School (OKC)

Positive Tomorrows (OKC)

St. Paul’s Community School (OKC)

“It appears that individuals responsible for the administration of the Stay in School and Bridge the Gap program allowed 486 applications to be inappropriately submitted prior to the public go-live date/time of August 10, 2020, at 7:09am,” said the audit.

The report went on to say that administrators of the program allowed for an “open house,” where applications could be submitted early.

KFOR reached out to all of the schools and heard back from Cristo Rey President Chip Carter.

In a phone conversation, Carter said around 85% of the school’s population is on a free or reduced lunch program. He argued the Stay in School program was designed to help Cristo Rey students.

Carter was asked if he knew their applications were being submitted “inappropriately.”

“I don’t recall,” said Cristo Rey president.

In the last couple of weeks, House Democrats called for the release of the audit.

Leader Cyndi Munson, D-OKC, said it’s important for Oklahomans to read about how tax dollars were distributed.

“At the end of the day, public tax dollars, taxpayer dollars, those moneys should go to services that all have access to not just the few, or the wealthiest or the most privileged,” said Munson.

In total, Byrd found $6.5 million in “questioned costs” related Stay in School.

The State Auditor said Tuesday, the federal government could ask for it back.

“Well it’s certainly a possibility I mean no one can ever second guess what the Federal government is going to require to be paid back,” said Byrd.