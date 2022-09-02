OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always wanted to take your place on stage, the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department wants to hear from you.

Aspiring actors age 18 and up are encouraged to audition for a role in the department’s first musical production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Auditions will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Taylor Performing Arts Center, located at 1115 S.W. 70th St.

Actors should bring their headshot and theatrical resume. Participants should be prepared to sing an up-tempo song of their choice that fits the style of the show or sing a song from the musical.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a musical comedy that centers around six mid-pubescent children who compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. As each speller takes the mic, they give glimpses into their lives at home.

The first rehearsal will be held on Sept. 26, while opening night is set for Nov. 17.

For details, call Robert Culverhouse at (405) 206-5313 or email Robert.culverhouse@okc.gov.