OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A panel including a Timothy McVeigh prosecutor, a New York Times bestselling author and the daughter of a bombing victim is being held at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

According to the Museum, author of “Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism” Jeffrey Toobin will be joined by Oklahoma County District Attorney, Vicki Behenna, and Sara Sweet, whose father, W. Stephen Williams, was killed in the bombing. The panel is meeting to discuss Toobin’s new book.

Jeffrey Toobin. Image courtesy Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. Vicki Behenna. Image courtesy Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. Sara Sweet. Image courtesy Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

Officials say the book is based on previously unreleased tapes, photos and documents, including details of the communication between McVeigh and his lawyers. It unearths how the story of the Oklahoma City bombing was not only a devastating event of the past, but a warning for the future.

The panel discussion is planned for Tuesday, June 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum, Center for Education and Outreach.

Following the discussion, a book signing will be held and guest will be able to purchase their own copy at the event.

The event is free but registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit memorialmuseum.com/events.