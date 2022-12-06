CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has identified the three victims killed in a Monday evening plane crash near NW 23rd and Cimarron Road.

OKCFD tweeted around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 about a reported plane crash on Clarence E. Page Airport property.

According to the post, 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft crashed and caught fire, also setting the grass nearby ablaze.

The fire was quickly under control by fire crews.

After the fire was extinguished, emergency crews recovered the bodies of three victims.

Officials say pilot, 53-year-old Christopher Lamb of Perry, along with passengers 78-year-old David Lamb of Yukon and 28-year-old Gage Prough of Stillwater were pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

A typical National Transportation Safety Board investigation can take 12-24 months to complete and determine a cause.